Coast Guard, CBP interdict cocaine on Miami River

Sep 16th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The motor vessel La Temperance on the Miami River, Florida, Sept. 14, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Miami and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations law enforcement teams interdicted about 33 pounds of cocaine Monday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI — Coast Guard Sector Miami and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations law enforcement teams interdicted about 33 pounds of cocaine Monday after conducting a joint boarding of the motor vessel La Temperance on the Miami River.

The motor vessel was boarded due to the last port of call and suspected fraudulent mariner credentials.

While the law enforcement teams inspected common spaces on the vessel, a CBP K-9 unit detected and found 20 packages of cocaine.

“This successful joint boarding illustrates the power of the DHS Security Regional Coordinating Mechanism to combat illicit trafficking,” said Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, commander, Sector Miami. “We work together each day with our partners to improve the safety and security of Miami’s ports and waterways.”

“This is the latest example of strong partnerships developed in Florida to combat illicit smuggling tactics and keep drugs off our streets,” said Miami Seaport Port Director Jorge Roig. “CBP’s mission demands vigilance as we address all the border security threats.”

Enforcement actions are pending.

