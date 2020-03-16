Coast Guard boatcrew medevacs possible stroke victim off boat near Florence, Ore,

Mar 16th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River in Florence, Oregon, returns to their dock after they medically evacuated a 55-year-old man off a recreational vessel 5 miles southwest of the Siuslaw River entrance, March 15, 2020. The man reportedly suffered symptoms related to a stroke and was transferred to Peace Harbor Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Smith)

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River returns to their dock after they medically evacuated a 55-year-old man off a recreational vessel 5 miles southwest of the Siuslaw River entrance, March 15, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Smith)

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a possible stroke victim off a boat Sunday afternoon near the Siuslaw River entrance in Florence.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Siuslaw River rendezvoused with a 24-foot recreational boat about 5 miles southwest of the river entrance and transferred a 55-year-old man onto the 47-foot MLB. The man was transferred to emergency medical services at Station Siuslaw and transported him to Peace Harbor Hospital.

At 1:30 p.m., a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector North Bend answered a call for help from the operators of the recreational vessel via VHF-FM radio channel 16 and immediately directed the launch of the Siuslaw River boat crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend.


The 47-foot MLB crew arrived on scene and transferred the patient at 1:55 p.m. and returned to the dock at 2:08 p.m. The man was transferred to EMS at 2:24 p.m.

The sea and wind conditions on scene were 4-foot seas and winds of 5 m.p.h.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.