Coast Guard boat crew rescues missing snorkeler in St. Croix

A Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft crew from Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix rescues a missing snorkeler who was found stranded on the rocks off of Hams Bluff Lighthouse in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Nov. 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A Coast Guard boat crew rescued a missing snorkeler who was found stranded on the rocks off the Hams Bluff Lighthouse in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Tuesday afternoon.

The rescued man reportedly was separated from his snorkeling group, who reported him missing.

Coast Guard Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix were contacted by a Coast Guard Auxiliarist who relayed a call from a U.S. Virgin Islands 911 Emergency operator reporting the missing snorkeler.

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to notify nearby vessel traffic of the ongoing distress, while a Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft from Boat Forces Detachment St. Croix responded to the scene. Once on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew located the man stranded on the rocks and delivered a rescue line before safely recovering him from the water. The man sustained minor scrapes from climbing on the rocks and required no medical attention.

The Coast Guard boat crew transported the man to the pier in Frederiksted Harbor where he rejoined his group.

“The dive buddies quickly calling for assistance led to a fast response and rescue of a missing snorkeler by the Coast Guard crew,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hooten, Boatswain mate and Coxswain for the case. “Staying close to your dive buddies, having a good plan, and knowing when to call for help is crucial when on the water, don’t wait until it’s too late to call for help.”

