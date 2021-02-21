Coast Guard battles weather for medevac 46 miles off San Luis Obispo

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 27-year-old man from a commercial cargo ship more than 46 miles west of San Luis Obispo, Friday.

The captain of the motor vessel Hyundai Jupiter, a 1060-foot bulk carrier, contacted 11th Coast Guard District command center watchstanders requesting assistance for a passenger who reportedly suffered injuries from a 16-foot fall.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27J Spartan aircraft and a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

Once on the scene, the Dolphin crew lowered the rescue swimmer, along with a stretcher, to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in stable condition.

“The offshore environment always tries to throw surprises-especially with the fog bank not predicted to be to the surface,” said Lt. Kristin Euchler, the MH-65 Dolphin co-pilot for this rescue. “Luckily with all the prior coordination, we were able to shoot the approach through the clouds with a solid radar hit of the large vessel. The coordination between District 11, the vessel and the C-27 overhead was crucial in finding the vessel. The teamwork from all watchstanders and the vessel allowed for accurate fuel planning and success of the rescue window for the patient.”