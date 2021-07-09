Coast Guard Base Seattle holds change of command ceremony

SEATTLE — Coast Guard Base Seattle personnel held a change of command ceremony Wednesday at Base Seattle.

Capt. Jed Boba transferred command of Base Seattle to Capt. Ibrahim Khalil.

Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the event.

In a ceremony later in the day, Capt. Boba retired after more than 25 years of service.

Prior to reporting to Base Seattle, Capt. Khalil was the logistics chief and commanding officer of military personnel at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach, California.

Base Seattle is a mission support command unit where Coast Guard members provide services such as naval engineering maintenance, procurement, information technology, and facilities support. These directly assist cutters, boat stations, and other Coast Guard operations, including Arctic and Antarctic missions.

As the only Coast Guard Base in the Pacific Northwest, the members provide critical mission support to 26 cutters, 19 small boat stations and navigation teams, three sectors, one marine safety unit, and one sector field office. The base consists of 450 active duty, reserve, and civilian personnel.

Base Seattle also provides medical services, general administration, personnel support, financial management, and household goods transportation. These components allow Coast Guard members to balance their work-life goals responsibly.

A change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.