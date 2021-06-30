Coast Guard Base New Orleans holds change-of-command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Daniel Rogers, oncoming commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics, and Capt. Michael Paradise, outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, conduct a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base New Orleans, New Orleans, June 29, 2021. The change-of-command ceremony is a time honored tradition that formally demonstrates the continuity of the authority within a command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

Coast Guard Capt. Daniel Rogers, Rear Adm. Jon Hickey,  and Capt. Michael Paradise, conduct a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base New Orleans, New Orleans, June 29, 2021.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Base New Orleans personnel held a change-of-command ceremony Tuesday at Base New Orleans.

Capt. Michael J. Paradise transferred command of Base New Orleans to Capt. Daniel P. Rogers.

Base New Orleans provides the support necessary for Coast Guard operations within the Coast Guard 8th District. The district has an area-of-responsibility that spans 26 states, including the Gulf of Mexico coastline from Florida to Mexico, the adjacent offshore waters and outer continental shelf, and the inland waterways of the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee River systems

A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

