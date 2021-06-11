Coast Guard Base Galveston conducts change-of-command ceremony

HOUSTON — Coast Guard Base Galveston conducted a change-of-command ceremony Friday in Galveston, Texas.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Eric Cain transferred command of Base Galveston to Cmdr. Chad Brick.

Cain served as the commanding officer of Base Galveston since June 2018 and oversaw a 162-member workforce providing mission support services to 28 Coast Guard units and 1,700 service personnel throughout coastal Texas and western Louisiana. These support services include personnel administration, procurement, financial management, medical care and food services, as well as facilities, information technology and naval engineering.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Following the change of command, a retirement ceremony was held for Cain to honor his 35 years of service.

“Having the opportunity to command Base Galveston and lead this great team of mission support professionals the past three years has been an honor and the highlight of my military career,” said Cain. “Dana and I will miss the Coast Guard, Base Galveston, its crew and the Galveston community as we move on to the next stage of our lives in the green rolling hills of Kentucky.”

Brick comes to Galveston from Coast Guard Headquarters where he managed modernization efforts for the service’s financial and procurement systems.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Brick. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of Base Galveston and to be apart of the Galveston community.”

Base Galveston’s comptroller, galley, facilities engineering, naval engineering and personnel support departments directly support 10 tenant commands on the base: Coast Guard Cutters Harold Miller, Daniel Tarr, Edgar Culbertson, Beluga, Clamp, Harry Claiborne and Hatchet, as well as Station Galveston and Aids to Navigation Team Galveston.

