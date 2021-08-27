Coast Guard awards Silver Lifesaving Medal to Nevada game warden

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard awarded a Silver Lifesaving Medal and two Public Service Commendation Medals to three game wardens at the Nevada Department of Wildlife regional office in Las Vegas, Friday.

Sean Flynn, a game warden with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, received the Silver Lifesaving medal in recognition of his rescue of a three-year-old child after a recreational boat she was aboard struck a submerged reef causing the boat to capsize at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada, in May 2020.

Casey Humphries and Thomas Hamblin, Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens, were awarded Public Service Commendation Medals for rescuing other passengers aboard the capsized boat.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander. Also in attendance was Tony Wasley, Nevada Department of Wildlife director and Tiffany East, Nevada Board of Wildlife chairwoman.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal is presented to those who rescue, or endeavor to rescue, any other person from drowning, shipwreck, or other peril of the water in waters within the United States or subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

