Coast Guard awards Distinguished Flying Crosses and Air Medal in Mobile

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard presented the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal to members involved in rescues during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commander, Eighth Coast Guard District, presented the medals as follows to:

Cmdr. Scott Sanborn – Distinguished Flying Cross

Lt. John Briggs – Distinguished Flying Cross

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Gantt – Distinguished Flying Cross

Petty Officer 1st Class James Yockey – Air Medal

The Distinguished Flying Cross is America’s oldest military aviation award. It is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight, in a manner that is distinctive and not routine. The Air Medal is awarded for heroism or exceptional meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight to a lesser degree than that of the Distinguished Flying Cross.