Coast Guard awards Commendation Medal in Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal to Ensign Darren Hicks in Corpus Christi, Texas, Wednesday.

Darren Hicks was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for his life-saving actions while saving the life of a motorist involved in a vehicular accident.

Hicks witnessed the vehicle roll several times, assessed the scene, and immediately responded. He pulled the driver from the car and began administering first aid, saving his life. He instructed a bystander to call 911, and used a child’s diaper to cover a severe flesh wound on the victim’s arm, as well as stabilized a screw that punctured the victim’s elbow.

He then directed a bystander to properly stabilize the cervical spine and apply pressure to the wound while he approached the vehicle again to secure the engine and prevent any fire or explosion from the wreck. Upon returning to the victim, he utilized his extensive emergency first aid training that he had learned as an Aviation Survival Technician to conduct a full trauma assessment for any additional injuries and continued to apply pressure to existing wounds until emergency medical services arrived on scene.

“This case highlights the importance of vital life saving training and core values that the Coast Guard has taught me,” said Hicks. “I am dedicated to displaying the Coast Guard core values even when I’m not at work and helping to save lives on and off duty whenever the need arises. I’d expect anyone that shares the same moral values and willingness to help people would do the same thing.”

The Coast Guard Commendation Medal is awarded to members who have performed sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service. This can refer to both individual acts of heroism in battle or outstanding achievements as a unit.

