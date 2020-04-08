Coast Guard Auxiliary transports vital response supplies in Hawaii

HONOLULU — A Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew delivered response supplies from Maui to Lanai, March 28.

“This is another example of federal-state partnerships,” said John Manganaro, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary District Staff Officer – Aviation. “Thank you to pilots Bob Emami and Barry Redmayne for handling this essential mission task. We coupled the delivery with one of our regular patrols.”

The pilots transported COVID-19 supplies, including temperature, reading thermometers, and hand sanitation equipment, from the Maui Airport Fire Station to personnel at Lanai Airport for use by airport staff.

“We evaluate flights using the current risk assessment model with particular attention to the health and well-being of pilot and aircrew,” said Manganaro. “We’ve taken steps to minimize risk, and if for any reason our teams feel there’s unacceptable exposure risk to COVID-19, we’ll cancel the flight. Our pilots need to maintain their competencies and stay in practice.”

Auxiliary Flotilla 140-01-10 has a robust air corps with 25 qualified pilots and 22 trainees. Roughly 16 are very active. On average, the team conducts about 15 flights monthly in support of routine patrols, first light search and rescue, pollution response, and specialty flights like this delivery and past transports of injured or recovered animals and birds. Monthly, the team averages 15 flights in support of routine patrols, first light search and rescue, pollution response, past transports of injured or recovered animals and birds, and specialty flights like this delivery. Their efforts are a significant force multiplier for the local Coast Guard air station.

Manganaro has been with the program for five years, while Emami has been flying for the Auxiliary for 13 years and Redmayne for ten.

Redmayne noted, “Plenty of sunshine at Maui and Lanai despite numerous scattered and broken cloud layers observed over Honolulu” in his post-flight report.

Lanai, known as the Pineapple Isle, is one of the islands comprising the U.S. state of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. It lies nine miles off Maui reachable by air, boat, or personal watercraft only. It is part of Maui County and home to just over 3,000 people. The Coast Guard frequently provides necessary humanitarian transport for people and goods.