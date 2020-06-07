Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water southeast of Tybee Island

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium File Photo

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assisted in dewatering the vessel with a P6 pump and towed the vessel to Lazaretto Creek where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call at 3:28 p.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the crew of the Green Trophy, a 22-foot vessel, stating they were taking on water with four people aboard. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Tybee Island RB-M crew.


The RB-M crew arrived on scene, began dewatering the vessel, and placed the vessel in tow until they were relieved by Sea Tow.

