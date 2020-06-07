Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water southeast of Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assisted in dewatering the vessel with a P6 pump and towed the vessel to Lazaretto Creek where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call at 3:28 p.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the crew of the Green Trophy, a 22-foot vessel, stating they were taking on water with four people aboard. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Tybee Island RB-M crew.
The RB-M crew arrived on scene, began dewatering the vessel, and placed the vessel in tow until they were relieved by Sea Tow.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments