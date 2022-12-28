Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water offshore Dauphin Island

Dec 28th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water approximately 30 miles southeast of Dauphin Island, Alabama, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at approximately 5 p.m. via VHF marine radio channel 16 of a 29-foot vessel taking on water.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and helped vector the boatcrew. The boatcrew arrived on scene and assisted the vessel with setting up a dewatering pump and towed the vessel back to Dauphin Island safely.

