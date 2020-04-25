Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water off Galveston, Texas

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted four mariners after their vessel began taking on water near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 21-foot pleasure craft that had begun taking on water after their bilge pumps stopped working. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched to the scene. The pleasure craft’s bilge pumps were able to operate again and the vessel was escorted to the Galveston Causeway Bait and Tackle.


No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was reported as 2-foot seas with 14 mph winds.

