Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Port Fidalgo, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – Coast Guard Station Valdez assisted a vessel taking on water Friday near Port Fidalgo, approximately 50 nautical miles south from Valdez, Alaska.
A Station Valdez 29-foot Response Boast-Small crew arrived on scene and determined the vessel had a weak seem affecting the forward bilge. Members from Station Valdez passed a pump to assist with the flooding and escorted the vessel back to Valdez with no injuries reported.
Watchstanders in Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received the initial report from the pleasure craft, Diva, that they struck a rock and sustained a hole to their bow. The hole was reported to be above the waterline and members used a tarp and pumps to keep up with the flooding.
“We were able to assist the crew of the Diva because they stayed calm and applied quick thinking in the event of an emergency,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Ahlin from Station Valdez. “They maintained consistent radio communications and had proper emergency equipment.”
