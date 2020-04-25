Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted three mariners after their vessel began taking on water near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 29-foot pleasure craft that had become grounded on a bar near Mud Island and began sinking once re-floated. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered into the water and secured the source of the leak. No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was reported as 1-foot seas with 8 mph winds.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.