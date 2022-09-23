Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Casey Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard assisted two people whose boat was taking on water Thursday, approximately 14 miles west of Casey Key, Florida.
A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene, removed two people, and dewatered the vessel.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report at 4:45 p.m., of a 20-foot vessel taking on water and dispatched Station Cortez crew to respond. The crew dewatered the boat until commercial salvage arrived and transported the two people back to shore without medical concerns.
