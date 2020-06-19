Coast Guard assists vessel aground, taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska

Jun 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard delivered dewatering equipment to 52-foot fishing vessel Stormie B after it ran aground and began taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska, June 18, 2020. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene at 3:11 p.m. and lowered dewatering equipment and a rescue swimmer. Stormie B crewmembers utilized the dewatering equipment to control flooding. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

The Coast Guard delivered dewatering equipment to 52-foot fishing vessel Stormie B after it ran aground and began taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska, June 18, 2020. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene at 3:11 p.m. and lowered dewatering equipment and a rescue swimmer. Stormie B crewmembers utilized the dewatering equipment to control flooding. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard assisted a vessel aground, taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska, Thursday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene at 3:11 p.m. and lowered dewatering equipment and a rescue swimmer to 52-foot fishing vessel Stormie B. The Stormie B crewmembers were able to utilize the dewatering equipment to control flooding.

There are no reports of injuries or pollution, and the cause of the vessel’s grounding is under investigation.


At 2:23 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders overheard a broken, unreadable high frequency radio communication from Stormie B.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and requested the launch of aircrews from Air Station Kodiak.

Good Samaritan fishing vessel Buccaneer arrived on scene at approximately 3:35 p.m. and remains in the vicinity to maintain communication. The Stormie B’s owner is working with local salvage resources to develop a salvage plan.

Weather on scene was 4-foot seas, 23-mph winds, and visibility of nine miles.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.