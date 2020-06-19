Coast Guard assists vessel aground, taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard assisted a vessel aground, taking on water in Sukhoi Bay, Alaska, Thursday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak arrived on scene at 3:11 p.m. and lowered dewatering equipment and a rescue swimmer to 52-foot fishing vessel Stormie B. The Stormie B crewmembers were able to utilize the dewatering equipment to control flooding.

There are no reports of injuries or pollution, and the cause of the vessel’s grounding is under investigation.

At 2:23 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders overheard a broken, unreadable high frequency radio communication from Stormie B.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and requested the launch of aircrews from Air Station Kodiak.

Good Samaritan fishing vessel Buccaneer arrived on scene at approximately 3:35 p.m. and remains in the vicinity to maintain communication. The Stormie B’s owner is working with local salvage resources to develop a salvage plan.

Weather on scene was 4-foot seas, 23-mph winds, and visibility of nine miles.

