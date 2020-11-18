Coast Guard assists vessel 28 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a 56-foot shrimping vessel approximately 28 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas, Tuesday morning.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification of a vessel taking on water with five people aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and located and secured the source of the flooding.
The boat crew remained on scene until a Naval Secretariat (Mexican Navy) vessel relieved them.
“I commend the excellent teamwork conducted during this complex mission that involved multiple international agencies and assets,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Gant, Station South Padre Island coxswain. “The cooperation between both agencies led to the successful and safe completion of the mission.”
No injuries were reported.
