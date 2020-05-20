Coast Guard assists swimmer in Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a swimmer who drifted 400-yards from shore in Port Aransas, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan fishing on the Port Aransas jetties of a distressed swimmer who appeared to be struggling approximately 400-yards from the shore. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chinook were outbound the jetties at the time of notification and immediately launched a small boat to assist.

The crew aboard the small boat located the woman who stated she had drifted further from the shore than intended and requested Coast Guard assistance. She was taken aboard the small boat and transferred to the Chinook where she was taken to meet emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Port Aransas. There were no reported injuries.

“Thanks to the efforts of the good Samaritan on the jetties and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chinook, we were able to assist this young woman just as she realized she needed the assistance,”said Lt. j.g. Alexis Williams, command duty officer at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “As the holiday weekend and summer months approach, we want to remind all who enjoy activities on the water to remain observant of their surroundings and to take the steps necessary to enjoy the water safely.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.