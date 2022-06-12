Coast Guard assists sailing vessel 97 miles south of Pensacola

The Coast Guard assisted a disabled sailing vessel by providing a tow 97 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Saturday. The vessel was towed safely to Grand Mariner Marina in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard assisted a disabled sailing vessel by providing a tow 97 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of a sailing vessel demasted and nearly out of fuel.

An Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Ridley were launched to assist. The HC-144 was able to locate the vessel and establish communications.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard Cutter Ridley set towing lines and safely towed the vessel to 7 miles South of Mobile Bay where the vessel was then transferred to TowboatUS.

The vessel was towed safely to Grand Mariner Marina in Mobile, Alabama.

