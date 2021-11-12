Coast Guard assists residents of flooding RV park in Tillamook, OR

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard is responding Friday to reports of approximately 50 people trapped in a flooding recreational vehicle park along Neskowin Creek in Tillamook.

Local fire department personnel are coordinating the response and a Tillamook County dispatcher requested Coast Guard air assistance to evacuate the individuals due to rising waters and a threat of mudslides.

It was reported that approximately 50 adults live in the affected area, and there are no reported injuries.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend in North Bend have deployed to help assess the situation and conduct evacuations as needed.

Additionally, personnel from Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay are assisting with on-the-ground rescue coordination and communications.

