Coast Guard assists partners, fights condo fire in Port Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted local fire department personnel in extinguishing a fire at a condominium in Port Isabel, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders received a call from Port Isabel Fire Department personnel at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday requesting assistance fighting a fire at Oyster Cove Condominiums in the Port Isabel Fingers.
Station South Padre Island launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew with two Brownsville Fire Department firefighters and two P-6 dewatering pumps on board.
The SPC–SW crew arrived on scene at 12:55 a.m. and positioned the boat near the condo buildings, two of which had collapsed. Using the P-6 pumps, firefighters and Station South Padre Island boat crew members worked to extinguish flames in the condo buildings and on surrounding piers. By 2:38 a.m., crews extinguished all fires at Oyster Cove Condominiums and the SPC–SW boat crew returned to Station South Padre Island.
No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the condo fire.
“Although we typically train to respond to fires on board boats, we’re glad we could apply our expertise and equipment to aid in putting out the condo fire this morning,” said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “We will continue to work alongside our invaluable agency partners to protect and assist members of our surrounding communities.”
