Coast Guard assists mariners in Caribbean Sea

Sep 18th, 2021
The Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback tows the 51-foot vessel “Family First” to commercial salvage near Key West, Florida where the crew will meet with the owner of the vessel. Coast Guard District 7 command center  received a 406MHZ EPIRB for the “Family First” vessel Wednesday and requested  Air Marine support (AMO) who located the vessel and determined the nature of distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted 5 people on a disabled and adrift vessel 28 miles north of Cuba Friday.

Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback towed the 51-foot vessel “Family First” to commercial salvage near Key West, Florida where the crew will meet with the owner of the vessel.

Coast Guard District 7 command center received a 406MHZ EPIRB for the “Family First” vessel Wednesday and requested Air Marine support (AMO) who located the vessel and determined the nature of distress. The Diamondback towed and took the vessel within 30 miles of Key West where commercial salvage assumed the tow.

The 5 people where on a voyage from Cancun, Mexico to deliver the vessel to the owner for further transfer to dry-dock in Fort Lauderdale.

