Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel north of Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard rescued a 64-year-old man after his pleasure craft became disabled 12 miles north of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Key West 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boat crew arrived on scene, towed the vessel to an anchorage near Fleming Key and took the man ashore.

Coast Guard Sector Key West command center watchstanders received a relay call from the Key West Police stating a 17-foot pleasure craft had reportedly been disabled for 24 hours and the vessel operator was running low on water and food. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Station Key West SPC—SW boat crew to assist.

Prior to getting underway mariners should always ensure they have the proper safety equipment, like life jackets, VHF-FM marine band radio, emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) and other safety equipment in case of a maritime emergency. For more boating safety tips click here.

