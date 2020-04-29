Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a mariner aboard a 35-foot disabled vessel adrift and unable to anchor in Offatts Bayou near Galveston, Texas, Wednesday morning.
At 6:43 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were contacted by a mariner who stated his anchor line had become fouled in the propeller of his 35-foot vessel.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew who placed the vessel in tow. Winds in excess of 30 mph were reported on scene. The vessel was safely moored and no injury was reported.
