Coast Guard assists mariner aboard disabled vessel near Galveston, Texas

Apr 29th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Two Coast Guard Station Galveston boarding team members stand with a mariner who needed assistance after his vessel became disabled near Galveston, Texas, April 29, 2020. The mariner's vessel was unable to anchor and drifting uncontrolled in the waterway due to winds in excess of 30 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Galveston)

Two Coast Guard Station Galveston boarding team members stand with a mariner who needed assistance after his vessel became disabled near Galveston, Texas, April 29, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Galveston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a mariner aboard a 35-foot disabled vessel adrift and unable to anchor in Offatts Bayou near Galveston, Texas, Wednesday morning.

At 6:43 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were contacted by a mariner who stated his anchor line had become fouled in the propeller of his 35-foot vessel.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew who placed the vessel in tow. Winds in excess of 30 mph were reported on scene. The vessel was safely moored and no injury was reported.


For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.