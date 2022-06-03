Coast Guard assists man from disabled boat near Vero Beach

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce rescue crew assisted a man, Thursday, after his 27-foot vessel was disabled near Vero Beach.

The rescue crew towed the disabled vessel and brought the man to the Smithsonian public docks.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew spotted the disabled vessel about 5 miles east of Vero Beach and helped route a Station Fort Pierce rescue crew to the vessel.

The man departed Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m. and was expected to make it to West End, Bahamas, by that night.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received an agency assist request, at approximately 6:30 p.m, Wednesday, from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force of an overdue vessel on a voyage from Stuart to West End, Bahamas.

No medical concerns were reported.

“We remind mariners to have a marine radio, wear a life jacket, check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Maguire, coxswain at Station Fort Pierce. “Although cell phones are a good backup, the best method of communication while on the water is having a marine radio, a VHF-FM radio set to channel 16.”

Download the free Coast Guard app. Focusing on recreational boating, the app has a float plan function, the ability to check weather reports from the nearest NOAA buoys, a function for calling for assistance when in distress and more. It is currently available for free on iOS and Android devices.

