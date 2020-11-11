Coast Guard assists man, dog off Key Largo

MIAMI – A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew assisted a man and his dog Tuesday, after his vessel ran out of fuel off Key Largo, Florida.
The Coast Guard boat crew located the man and his dog after he used flares to assist the boat crew in locating him. The small boat crew embarked the man and his dog on the small boat and were safely taken back to shore.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received numerous reports of multiple red flares near Buttonwood Sound at approximately 7 p.m., and directed the launch of the Station boat crew.
“Because the man had flares, he was able to signal for help,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Wilfredo Lugo, a Station Islamorada boat coxswain. “Having working safety equipment does save lives.”
The man is making arrangements to recover the vessel.
The Coast Guard reminds mariners to check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.
