Coast Guard assists man aboard sailboat beset by weather

Jan 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin, Florida, assists a man aboard a sailing vessel beset by weather offshore Destin, January 2, 2020. The boatcrew arrived on-scene at 11:29 a.m. and transported the man safely to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin, Florida, assists a man aboard a sailing vessel beset by weather offshore Destin, January 2, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a sailing vessel beset by weather offshore Destin, Florida, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 10:25 a.m. of a sailing vessel stuck at anchor with one person aboard in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 1 mile offshore Destin.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin to assist the man.


The boatcrew arrived on-scene at 11:29 a.m. and transported the man safely to shore.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.