Coast Guard assists man aboard disabled jet ski on South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a man aboard a disabled jet ski Sunday on South Padre Island, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstander at 3:29 p.m. stating a blue and green jet ski was disabled, adrift and slamming into a sea wall with one person aboard. Another individual on a working jet ski attempted to assist the disabled jet ski but was unsuccessful.
A Station South Padre Island 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew launched to assist.
The SPC–SW boat crew arrived on scene, placed the jet ski in tow and transported the individual on the jet ski to Isla Blanca Boat Ramp.
“Thanks to the attentiveness and quick response by Station South Padre Island, we were able to assist this individual who was in an unfavorable situation,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Voigt, a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi communications watchstander. “Boaters should always be aware of their surroundings while out on the water and not hesitate to call the Coast Guard before a situation worsens.”
