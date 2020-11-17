Coast Guard assists injured shrimper 47 miles off Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard medically assisted a 56-year-old man from the 67-foot shrimp boat, Lexi Joe, Monday, approximately 47 miles northwest of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer to the Lexi Joe who medically assisted the man until they arrived at Fishbuster Marina, Stock Island in Key West. The man was safely transferred to emergency medical services for further medical attention.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a medavac request at approximately 10 p.m. reporting a crewmember suffered a leg injury, and the man was injured when his clothing became tangled in a winch.

“Due to dangerous conditions, the risk for air hoist and boat to boat transfer evolutions are a high risk right now,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Nash, rescue swimmer during the medevac. “I recommended having the boat return to port and meet with EMS since the injured crewmember was in stable condition. We hope he makes a full and fast recovery.”

