Coast Guard assists injured man after boat collision off Key West

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crew and a good Samaritan assisted an injured man after two vessels collided, Tuesday, near Garrison Bight.

After the good Samaritan rescued the injured man, the rescue crew escorted them to Station Key West to awaiting emergency medical services who took the injured man to Lower Keys Medical Center.

The good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders a vessel collision between a 32-foot vessel and a 10-foot dinghy at approximately 10 a.m. near Garrison Bight resulting in one injured person.

“Because of the good Samaritan who saw the accident and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to assist and transport the injured man to higher medical care,” said Petty Officer 1st Class John Sager, coxswain, Station Key West. “Coast Guard Station Key West reminds mariners to operate at a safe speed and maintain a proper lookout.”

Commercial salvage crews towed the dinghy to Spencer’s Boat Yard.

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

