Coast Guard assists injured boater after boat collision off Key Largo

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew assisted an injured boater after two vessels collided, Thursday, near Key Largo, Florida.

A Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew arrived and administered first aid to a sailing vessel Pilgrim crewmember. It was reported the man had minor injuries and did not need additional emergency medical services. A salvage company arrived and safely towed the Pilgrim and crew to Rodriguez Key Anchorage.

A 45-foot Formula Yacht, No Fun, crewmember contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders via VHF FM- Channel 16 and informed the watchstanders they collided with the 30-foot sailing vessel, Pilgrim, at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Key Largo resulting in one injured person.

Sector Key West watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew to assist.

“Mariners always need to maintain visibility while operating vessels,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Day, Station Islamorada officer of the day. “The Coast Guard reminds mariners to operate at a safe speed and maintain a proper lookout.”

The Pilgrim owner will work with a commercial company to salvage the vessel.