Coast Guard assists in search for boater near Dauphin Island

NEW ORLEANS — The

Coast Guard assisted in the search and rescue of a boater Saturday evening near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Marine Resources located and rescued the 54 year-old-male clinging to a channel marker in a hypothermic condition after his 24-foot fishing boat was found aground with the throttle engaged and no one aboard.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified of the missing boater by SeaTow and coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, and a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to conduct a search.

Assets from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, SeaTow, and numerous good Samaritans also assisted in the search.

“This incident showcased a collaborative response between the Coast Guard and our state and local partner agencies. We are thankful he was recovered safely.” said Lt. j.g. Jason Markesbery, a Coast Guard Sector Mobile command duty officer. “I would like to highlight the criticality of wearing a life jacket and properly utilizing a power-driven vessel’s kill switch to mitigate unforeseen situations such as these.”

The Alabama Department of Marine Resources transferred the boater to the USA Health University Hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

