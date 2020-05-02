Coast Guard assists in search for 10-year-old off Crystal Beach, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is assisting the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off Crystal Beach, Texas, Saturday.
At 11:55 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of a missing 10-year-old boy. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew, a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments