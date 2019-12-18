Coast Guard assists duck hunter near Port O’Connor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a duck hunter in need of medical assistance near Port O’Connor, Texas, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from two duck hunters that a third hunter disappeared while going after their adrift vessel in the vicinity of Lighthouse Cove. Watchstanders launched an Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to conduct a search.
Once on scene the aircrew spotted two duck hunters onshore and began searching for the third. The aircrew located the adrift vessel and lowered a rescue swimmer. The missing hunter was discovered deceased near the vessel and transferred to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department boat crew.
Before departing the scene, one of the two duck hunters onshore began experiencing chest pains and requested medical assistance. He was hoisted and transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Calhoun County Airport in Port Lavaca, Texas.
The remaining duck hunter was picked up by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and transferred back to Station Port O’Connor.
“We strongly urge all mariners to heed caution during gale force winds,” said Cmdr. Charles Hawkins, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi search and rescue mission coordinator. “If your vessel becomes adrift, it can be extremely dangerous to attempt to recover the vessel without the use of another vessel or additional assistance.”
Weather on scene was reported as 44 degrees with 23 mph winds and gusts reaching gale force.
