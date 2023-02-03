Coast Guard assists dismasted sailing vessel off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew assisted two boaters Monday afternoon and towed their dismasted sailing vessel to safe harbor in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
A U.S. and a Norwegian boater were reportedly traveling aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Mare on a voyage from the Bahamas to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the vessel became dismasted, approximately 30 miles north of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
Coast Guard watch standers at Sector San Juan, received a Mayday call at 1 p.m. Thursday, via a VHF Channel 16 marine radio communication, from the vessel Mare requesting assistance. A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and Station San Juan crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat Medium, responded to locate and assist the boaters.
Upon arriving on scene, the Coast Guard helicopter crew escorted the sailing vessel Mare until the Coast Guard boat crew placed the vessel in a stern tow and made way to the Club Nautico marina in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
“The training we do each and every day allowed us to assess the sea worthiness of the vessel and conduct a tow in unfavorable sea conditions,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rodríguez, Coast Guard Station San Juan coxswain for the case. “The mast hanging into the water created a dangerous situation and the crew did a great job throughout the evolution. We are all happy that everyone is safe.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.