Coast Guard assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two disabled vessels approximately 10 and seven miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a towing vessel that had become disabled approximately 10 miles offshore. A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was launched to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Kirby Inland Marine.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was then launched to the scene of a 30-foot pleasure craft vessel with two mariners aboard that had become disabled approximately seven miles offshore. Once on scene, the boat crew placed the vessel in tow and transported the mariners to the Bridge Harbor Yacht Club.

No injuries were reported.

