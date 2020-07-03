Coast Guard assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

Jul 3rd, 2020 · 0 Comment
U.S. Coast Guard 25 Foot Response Boast-Small File Photo

Coast Guard Station Freeport 25 Foot Response Boast-Small File Photo

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two disabled vessels approximately 10 and seven miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a towing vessel that had become disabled approximately 10 miles offshore. A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was launched to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Kirby Inland Marine.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was then launched to the scene of a 30-foot pleasure craft vessel with two mariners aboard that had become disabled approximately seven miles offshore. Once on scene, the boat crew placed the vessel in tow and transported the mariners to the Bridge Harbor Yacht Club.


No injuries were reported.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.