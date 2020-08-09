Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a disabled vessel Sunday near the South Padre Island north jetty.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders were notified at 10:27 a.m. via Cameron County dispatch of a disabled vessel drifting towards the South Padre Island north jetty with four people aboard.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew launched to assist.
The SPC–LE crew arrived on scene, pulled the vessel off the jetty, and safely towed them to Southpoint Marina.
“When we arrived on scene, the disabled vessel was already pushed up against the north jetty rocks,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ali Rae Sheppard, the SPC–LE coxswain. “All mariners onboard already had life jackets on which was a huge help in such a time-critical situation. We communicated our plan and the mariners onboard executed their roles perfectly. My crew did a tremendous job keeping the tow line taut and free of my engines while I battled strong bank suction. The amazing teamwork of the mariners and my crew are the sole reason this high-risk evolution went without a hitch.”
No injuries were reported.
