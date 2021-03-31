Coast Guard assists disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted a 68-year-old man Wednesday after his vessel became disabled 10 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification at 3:02 p.m. of a 26-foot vessel disabled due to engine failure with a 68-year-old man aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and a marine assistance request broadcast.
A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to assist.
The RB-M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and safely transported the vessel to Turtle Cove.
“The crew did a phenomenal job handling the disabled vessel,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Trifiro, Station Port Aransas boat crew member. “We were in some rough weather conditions but the crew successfully assisted the disabled vessel and its operator safely to shore.”
