Coast Guard assists disabled, adrift charter vessel offshore Cape Lookout

A Coast Guard crewmember aboard Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin assists in towing a disabled and adrift 52-foot charter vessel 18 nautical miles offshore Cape Lookout, North Carolina, April 19, 2020. The James Rankin brought the disabled vessel to the Beaufort Inlet sea buoy, passed the tow to Coast Guard Station Fort Macon's 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew, who then ended up passing the tow to commercial salvage once they were at the Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat basin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin)

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The Coast Guard assisted eight people aboard a disabled and adrift 52-foot charter vessel 18 nautical miles offshore Cape Lookout, North Carolina, late Wednesday night.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received the initial notification at 3:05 p.m. from a commercial salvage company who was unable to assist due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter homeported in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, was launched to respond.


Once on scene, the crew of the Richard Snyder placed the vessel in tow, and brought the disabled charter vessel to the Beaufort Inlet sea buoy at 11:00 p.m. The tow was then transferred to a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, who brought the disabled charter vessel into the Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat basin.

From there, commercial salvage was able to safely assume the tow, and secured the charter vessel at the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center.

