Coast Guard assists CBP seize meth worth $1.7 million near Port Angeles

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with the seizure of a significant amount of methamphetamine west of Port Angeles during a joint interagency operation.

After receiving information that suspicious bags were observed near the beach on Apr. 11, a Border Patrol agent arrived and deployed his K-9 partner. The Border Patrol K-9 led the agent to multiple bags and alerted to the presence of narcotics. The bags contained 342 pounds of methamphetamine worth nearly $1.7 million.

Agents seized the contraband and further coordinated with all partner agencies such as the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security Investigations, the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, CBP’s Air and Marine Operations, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“This seizure highlights the great work the United States Border Patrol conducts with its U.S. and Canadian law enforcement partners.” said Chief Patrol Agent David S. BeMiller. “Trans-national criminal organizations capitalizing on this vulnerable area by smuggling narcotics are a danger to the community. By focusing on border security, we are enhancing national security.”

Coast Guard assets and crews that contributed to the effort were:

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound

Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark crew

Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew

Coast Guard Station Port Angeles boatcrews

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrews

“I am incredibly proud of our United States Coast Guard team working in conjunction with both our U.S. and Canadian law enforcement partners to secure the maritime border,” said Rear Adm. Anthony Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District. “The operations of trans-national criminal organizations are on-going regardless of the COVID pandemic. The women and men of the United States Coast Guard will continue to protect the communities we serve and disrupt these illegal activities taking place in the maritime domain.”