Coast Guard assists boater aboard disabled vessel near Lake Charles

Oct 5th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows a disabled vessel Oct. 5, 2021, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from a boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Lake Charles)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a boater aboard a disabled vessel Tuesday near the Mermentau Jetties in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 11:53 a.m. from a 69-year-old boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.

The RB–S crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and transported the boater to Grand Chenier Park.

No injuries were reported.

