Coast Guard assists boater aboard disabled vessel near Lake Charles

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a boater aboard a disabled vessel Tuesday near the Mermentau Jetties in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 11:53 a.m. from a 69-year-old boater aboard a disabled 16-foot center console stating the seas were picking up and he was in fear of capsizing. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Lake Charles 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.
The RB–S crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and transported the boater to Grand Chenier Park.
No injuries were reported.
