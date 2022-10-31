Coast Guard assists as partners rescue mariners off Mexico

ALAMEDA, Calif. — U.S. Coast Guard, Mexican navy, and good Samaritans aboard the Mexican fishing vessel Progresso Primero rescued three mariners aboard the 80-foot sport fishing vessel Real Pain II 60-miles northwest of San Carlos, Mexico, Sunday.

The three Real Pain II mariners abandoned ship after a fire broke out in the vessels engine room and were rescued by the crew of the Progresso Primero. A Mexican navy vessel crew is en-route to meet the Progresso Primero and bring the Real Pain II mariners to awaiting emergency services in Puerto Cortes, Mexico.

All three mariners are reported in good health.

At 5:29 p.m., Coast Guard 11th District watchstanders received an emergency alert from the Real Pain II’s Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking beacon and notified their counterparts in the Mexican navy at the Maritime Coordination Center La Paz.

A fire had broken out in the Real Pain II’s engine room while the vessel was transiting between Cabo St Lucas, Mexico, and San Diego. Following the outbreak of the fire, the three mariners aboard abandoned ship in a kayak.

The crew of the Progresso Primero witnessed the fire and diverted to the scene, rescuing the three mariners from the water.

Mexican navy watchstanders made contact with the crew of the Progresso Primero and deployed a response vessel to assist.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.