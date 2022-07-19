Coast Guard assists 8 overdue boaters near Baldwin Peninsula, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot watches as the Coast Guard aircrew assists overdue boaters, July 18, 2022. The Coast Guard assisted eight overdue boaters on shore approximately 20 nautical miles south of Kotzebue, Alaska, on the west coast of Baldwin Peninsula. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard assisted eight overdue boaters on shore approximately 20 nautical miles south of Kotzebue, Alaska, on the west coast of Baldwin Peninsula, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from forward operating location Kotzebue landed near the boaters at approximately 4:28 p.m., embarked all eight people, and transported them to awaiting EMS in Kotzebue. All eight people were reported to be in good condition.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard 17th District command center received a report from the Alaska State Troopers at approximately 11:10 a.m. that eight people on a 22-foot Privateer left Kotzebue Monday and were overdue for arrival in Buckland. Air Station Kodiak watchstanders received a report at approximately 4:26 p.m. from the FAA that a local pilot reported seeing people and a vessel matching the description of the overdue boaters located on shore on Baldwin Peninsula.

“The teamwork between the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, and the good Samaritan pilot helped us to locate these boaters,” said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Air Station Kodiak pilot. “This case reinforces the importance of filing a float plan with friends and family.”

The overdue vessel remains anchored near the rescue location.

