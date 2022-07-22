Coast Guard assists 8 aboard disabled vessel off Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted eight people Friday aboard a disabled vessel off Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 6:56 a.m. from the operator of a 54-foot sport fisher stating the vessel had experienced an engine fire and was disabled 500 yards south of the Freeport jetties.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow and safely transported the vessel and passengers to Surfside Marina in Freeport.
“It is absolutely crucial for all boaters to carry a working VHF-FM marine radio underway,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan-Cesar Shields, operations specialist, Sector Houston-Galveston. “This boat operator’s use of a marine radio enabled us to quickly dispatch rescue crews and tow the vessel out of harm’s way.”
No injuries were reported.
