Coast Guard assists 7 mariners on disabled vessel near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted seven mariners after their vessel became disabled near Freeport, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 28-foot pleasure craft that was drifting inside the Freeport Ship Channel.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was launched to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Bridge Bait Marina. No injuries were reported.


Weather on scene was reported as 3-foot seas with 15 mph winds.

