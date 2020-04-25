Coast Guard assists 7 mariners on disabled vessel near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted seven mariners after their vessel became disabled near Freeport, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a disabled 28-foot pleasure craft that was drifting inside the Freeport Ship Channel.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport boat crew was launched to the scene and towed the disabled vessel to Bridge Bait Marina. No injuries were reported.

Weather on scene was reported as 3-foot seas with 15 mph winds.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.