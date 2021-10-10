Coast Guard assists 6 people near Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 6 people aboard a disabled vessel Saturday near Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 9:03 p.m. from the operator of the Lucky Dog, a 43-foot sport fisher, that the vessel had lost all power and was in danger of striking the Port Aransas Jetties.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and transported the boaters to Turtle Cove.

No injuries were reported.

