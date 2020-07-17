Coast Guard assists 6 in vessel taking on water near Tybee Island

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 35-foot vessel taking on water 12 miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia, July 17, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and escorted the vessel to Thunderbolt marina, while a commercial salvage company towed them. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard assisted six people aboard a vessel taking on water 12 miles east of Tybee Island, Friday.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew arrived on scene and used a P6 pump to dewater the Double 6, a 35-foot boat.

Once the RB-M crew dewatered the boat, a commercial salvage company towed the vessel with the small boat crew escorting them to Thunderbolt marina.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call at 10:42 a.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the Double 6’s crew stating they were taking on water. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Tybee Island RB-M crew.

