Coast Guard assists 6 aboard disabled vessel 10 miles off Galveston

Nov 6th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew conducts a tow of a disabled 23-foot center console vessel 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Nov. 6, 2022. The boat crew safely towed the vessel and its 6 passengers to the Galveston Yacht Basin. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew conducts a tow of a disabled 23-foot center console vessel 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Nov. 6, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted six people Sunday aboard a disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a 911 relay from the Galveston Police Department at 11:54 a.m. from a boater stating their 23-foot center console was disabled approximately 10 miles southwest of the Galveston jetties.

Due to a language barrier and the potential for distress, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.

The boat crew rendezvoused with the center console, placed the vessel in tow and safely transported the vessel and passengers to the Galveston Yacht Basin.

“It is extremely important that all boaters have a working radio on board their vessel and understand how to use it,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Murray, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “These mariners were lucky they were in cell phone range and could call 911 to activate the Coast Guard’s search and rescue system. The farther offshore you go, the less reliable your cell phone becomes.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.